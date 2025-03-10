Altrius Capital Management Inc Sells 582 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Altrius Capital Management Inc lowered its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 21,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 582 shares during the period. Altrius Capital Management Inc’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $5,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter worth $45,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Collier Financial acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on JPM shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $269.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Oppenheimer downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. UBS Group raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $276.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Bank of America upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $257.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $252.89.

In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 3,303 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total value of $838,763.82. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 47,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,092,622.80. This trade represents a 6.49 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.85, for a total value of $1,153,069.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 54,469 shares in the company, valued at $14,698,459.65. This represents a 7.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,326 shares of company stock worth $12,448,445 over the last ninety days. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of JPM stock opened at $242.41 on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $179.20 and a 52 week high of $280.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $259.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $238.60. The firm has a market cap of $677.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.88.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.78. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 20.96%. The business had revenue of $42.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.04 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

