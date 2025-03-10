Amarin (AMRN) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN – Get Free Report) will likely be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 12th. Analysts expect Amarin to post earnings of ($0.06) per share and revenue of $32.37 million for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Amarin Stock Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:AMRN opened at $0.53 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.56. Amarin has a 52 week low of $0.43 and a 52 week high of $1.11. The company has a market cap of $217.66 million, a PE ratio of -5.89 and a beta of 1.82.

Get Amarin alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised Amarin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

About Amarin

(Get Free Report)

Amarin Corporation plc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States, European countries, Canada, Lebanon, and the United Arab Emirates. The company offers VASCEPA, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid product, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Amarin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amarin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.