Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Position Decreased by Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI

Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI lowered its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 451,851 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 535 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 9.3% of Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $99,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AMF Tjanstepension AB boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 44.3% in the third quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 2,641,401 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $492,172,000 after purchasing an additional 811,425 shares in the last quarter. Total Wealth Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 33.2% in the third quarter. Total Wealth Planning LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 4.6% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 6,761 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,260,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. McNamara Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 28.9% during the third quarter. McNamara Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,764 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Code Waechter LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $749,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMZN. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $230.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $285.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, February 7th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.65.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 5,501 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.44, for a total transaction of $1,256,648.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 505,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,434,843.92. This represents a 1.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 14,620 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.14, for a total transaction of $3,262,306.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,933,860. This trade represents a 22.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,298 shares of company stock worth $22,871,828 over the last ninety days. 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $199.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.06. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $151.61 and a 1 year high of $242.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $224.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $206.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.19.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.34. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 9.29%. Equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

