Analysts Set Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) Target Price at $27.60

Posted by on Mar 10th, 2025

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOIGet Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.40.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a report on Monday, February 24th. B. Riley raised Applied Optoelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com raised Applied Optoelectronics to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Applied Optoelectronics to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target (up from $25.00) on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th.

Insider Transactions at Applied Optoelectronics

In other news, CFO Stefan J. Murry sold 2,298 shares of Applied Optoelectronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.17, for a total value of $80,820.66. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 209,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,379,756.27. This trade represents a 1.08 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard B. Black sold 10,000 shares of Applied Optoelectronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $290,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 157,813 shares in the company, valued at $4,576,577. This represents a 5.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 26,298 shares of company stock worth $850,401. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Applied Optoelectronics by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,429,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $89,548,000 after buying an additional 241,594 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in Applied Optoelectronics by 47.7% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,596,545 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $22,847,000 after acquiring an additional 515,489 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics in the third quarter worth about $19,019,000. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics in the third quarter worth about $16,145,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 979,769 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,123,000 after purchasing an additional 70,210 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

Applied Optoelectronics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AAOI opened at $15.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $785.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.68 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Applied Optoelectronics has a 1-year low of $6.70 and a 1-year high of $44.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.13 and its 200 day moving average is $24.54.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOIGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $100.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.92 million. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative net margin of 38.61% and a negative return on equity of 22.36%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Applied Optoelectronics will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Applied Optoelectronics

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells fiber-optic networking products in the United States, Taiwan, and China. It offers optical modules, optical filters, lasers, laser components, subassemblies, transmitters and transceivers, turn-key equipment, headend, node, distribution equipment, and amplifiers.

