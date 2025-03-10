Analysts Set CervoMed Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVO) PT at $37.43

Shares of CervoMed Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVO – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.43.

Several equities analysts have commented on CRVO shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of CervoMed from $65.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of CervoMed in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of CervoMed in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. HC Wainwright lowered shares of CervoMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded shares of CervoMed to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in CervoMed by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 114,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after buying an additional 14,042 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in CervoMed by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 104,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after buying an additional 22,903 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in CervoMed during the 4th quarter valued at about $175,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in CervoMed during the 4th quarter valued at about $147,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in CervoMed by 113.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 41,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 22,104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.15% of the company’s stock.

CRVO stock opened at $2.21 on Friday. CervoMed has a 52 week low of $1.80 and a 52 week high of $26.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.41.

CervoMed Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for age-related neurologic disorders. Its lead drug candidate is neflamapimod, an orally administered small molecule brain penetrant for the treatment of dementia with Lewy bodies (DLB), Alzheimer's diseases, frontotemporal dementia, and ischemic stroke recovery.

