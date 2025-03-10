Analysts Set GH Research PLC (NASDAQ:GHRS) Target Price at $30.67

Shares of GH Research PLC (NASDAQ:GHRS – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.67.

GHRS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of GH Research from $18.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of GH Research in a report on Monday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of GH Research from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of GH Research in a report on Thursday, February 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of GH Research in a report on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GH Research

GH Research Stock Performance

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in shares of GH Research in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in GH Research in the fourth quarter worth about $117,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in GH Research in the fourth quarter worth about $145,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of GH Research by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 36,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 4,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of GH Research by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 40,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 8,641 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GHRS opened at $10.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $546.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.29 and a beta of 0.94. GH Research has a fifty-two week low of $6.00 and a fifty-two week high of $20.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.17.

GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.06. As a group, equities research analysts predict that GH Research will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

GH Research Company Profile

GH Research PLC, together with its subsidiary GH Research Ireland Limited, engages in developing various therapies to treat psychiatric and neurological disorders. It is involved in the development of 5-Methoxy-N,N-Dimethyltryptamine (5-MeO-DMT) therapies for the treatment of patients with treatment-resistant depression (TRD).

