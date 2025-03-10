Analysts Set MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) PT at $17.50

Shares of MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.50.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of MediaAlpha from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of MediaAlpha from $23.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of MediaAlpha in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of MediaAlpha from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of MediaAlpha from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th.

MediaAlpha Stock Performance

Shares of MAX stock opened at $8.78 on Friday. MediaAlpha has a fifty-two week low of $8.65 and a fifty-two week high of $25.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $588.19 million, a P/E ratio of 51.62 and a beta of 1.15.

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $300.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.38 million. MediaAlpha had a negative return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 1.41%. On average, research analysts forecast that MediaAlpha will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MAX. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its position in MediaAlpha by 77.7% during the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,628,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,389,000 after purchasing an additional 712,410 shares in the last quarter. Clearline Capital LP lifted its stake in MediaAlpha by 115.3% during the third quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 1,241,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,482,000 after purchasing an additional 664,691 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in MediaAlpha by 2,683.2% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 476,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,378,000 after purchasing an additional 459,227 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in MediaAlpha by 570.7% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 472,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,331,000 after buying an additional 401,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CenterBook Partners LP lifted its stake in MediaAlpha by 485.7% in the fourth quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 471,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,327,000 after buying an additional 391,298 shares during the last quarter. 64.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MediaAlpha Company Profile

(Get Free Report

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. It optimizes customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

