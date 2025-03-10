Analysts Set Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) Price Target at $26.57

Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.57.

PDCO has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Patterson Companies in a report on Monday, March 3rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Leerink Partners restated a “market perform” rating and set a $31.35 price target (up previously from $29.00) on shares of Patterson Companies in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Patterson Companies from $27.00 to $31.35 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Patterson Companies from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Patterson Companies from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 5th.

Get Patterson Companies alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Patterson Companies

Patterson Companies Stock Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ:PDCO opened at $31.13 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Patterson Companies has a one year low of $19.45 and a one year high of $31.79. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 18.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.99.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.02). Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 2.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Patterson Companies will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Patterson Companies

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PDCO. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,409,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,390,000 after buying an additional 47,897 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,711,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,662,000 after buying an additional 527,054 shares during the period. Equity Investment Corp increased its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 2,028,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,614,000 after purchasing an additional 289,295 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,799,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,546,000 after purchasing an additional 245,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,455,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,924,000 after purchasing an additional 222,005 shares during the last quarter. 85.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Patterson Companies

(Get Free Report

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in the distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.