Analysts Set Stellantis (NYSE:STLA) Target Price at $27.34

Shares of Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.47.

STLA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Stellantis in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on Stellantis in a research note on Monday, November 11th. They set an “inline” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE STLA opened at $12.75 on Friday. Stellantis has a fifty-two week low of $11.40 and a fifty-two week high of $29.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.11 and a 200-day moving average of $13.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $38.53 billion, a PE ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.64.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stellantis by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,137,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,083,000 after acquiring an additional 145,583 shares during the period. Four Tree Island Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stellantis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,019,000. World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stellantis in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,324,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Stellantis by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 317,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,145,000 after buying an additional 37,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Stellantis by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd now owns 537,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,408,000 after buying an additional 118,635 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium vehicles; sport utility vehicles; American and European brand vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

