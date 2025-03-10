Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Trims Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 161,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,938 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $38,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JPM. Hilltop Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Hilltop Partners LLC now owns 7,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA now owns 32,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,826,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the period. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 24,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,808,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. KKM Financial LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. KKM Financial LLC now owns 16,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,040,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fusion Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Fusion Capital LLC now owns 40,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,657,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Down 1.7 %

JPM stock opened at $242.41 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $259.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $238.60. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $179.20 and a fifty-two week high of $280.25. The firm has a market cap of $677.81 billion, a PE ratio of 12.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.78. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The business had revenue of $42.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.04 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 3,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total transaction of $838,763.82. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 47,620 shares in the company, valued at $12,092,622.80. This represents a 6.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Robin Leopold sold 1,250 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.09, for a total value of $337,612.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 50,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,606,323.93. This trade represents a 2.42 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 46,326 shares of company stock valued at $12,448,445. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on JPM shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $276.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $252.89.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

