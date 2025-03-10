Anixa Biosciences (ANIX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX – Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 11th. Analysts expect Anixa Biosciences to post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter.

Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02.

Anixa Biosciences Stock Down 2.7 %

NASDAQ:ANIX opened at $2.84 on Monday. Anixa Biosciences has a 52 week low of $2.07 and a 52 week high of $4.20. The stock has a market cap of $91.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.28 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.03.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ANIX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. D. Boral Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Anixa Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Anixa Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, February 18th.

Insider Transactions at Anixa Biosciences

In related news, Director Lewis H. Titterton, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of Anixa Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.57 per share, for a total transaction of $25,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 922,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,370,398.38. This represents a 1.10 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Amit Kumar purchased 43,000 shares of Anixa Biosciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.23 per share, for a total transaction of $95,890.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 559,925 shares in the company, valued at $1,248,632.75. The trade was a 8.32 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 75,289 shares of company stock worth $177,021 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

About Anixa Biosciences

Anixa Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapies and vaccines focusing on critical unmet needs in oncology and infectious diseases. The company's therapeutics programs include the development of a chimeric endocrine receptor T-cell therapy, a novel form of chimeric antigen receptor T-cell (CAR-T) technology focusing on the treatment of ovarian cancer.

