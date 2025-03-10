Apollon Financial LLC Increases Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Apollon Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 215,558 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,209 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises 7.2% of Apollon Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Apollon Financial LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $28,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Hoertkorn Richard Charles boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hoertkorn Richard Charles now owns 3,490 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. lifted its position in NVIDIA by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 8,612 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Smart Portfolios LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.7% in the third quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC now owns 2,805 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 15,363 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Boyer National Bank raised its stake in NVIDIA by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank now owns 2,403 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NVIDIA stock opened at $112.69 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $131.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.68. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $75.61 and a 1 year high of $153.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.64.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $39.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.16 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. On average, research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 12th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Phillip Securities restated an “accumulate” rating and issued a $160.00 price target (up from $155.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI increased their target price on NVIDIA from $189.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.69.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 66,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.40, for a total transaction of $9,027,118.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,351,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $453,802,848.80. This trade represents a 1.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.26, for a total transaction of $131,260,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,671,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,763,402,713.60. This represents a 3.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,107,632 shares of company stock worth $146,405,286 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

