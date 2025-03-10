Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Shares Sold by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,511,495 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 108,744 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $91,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in Aptiv by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,225 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Aptiv by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 4,110 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Aptiv by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,632 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Aptiv by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,119 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC raised its stake in Aptiv by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 13,130 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on APTV shares. Piper Sandler raised shares of Aptiv from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Aptiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $82.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.50.

Shares of NYSE APTV opened at $66.81 on Monday. Aptiv PLC has a 1-year low of $51.47 and a 1-year high of $85.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $63.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.33 billion, a PE ratio of 9.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.78.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The auto parts company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.12. Aptiv had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 9.07%. On average, research analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

