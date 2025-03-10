Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) Receives $18.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.00.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ARQT. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 24th.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ARQT opened at $14.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Arcutis Biotherapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $6.99 and a fifty-two week high of $16.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of -8.22 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.68.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $71.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.52 million. Arcutis Biotherapeutics had a negative net margin of 140.97% and a negative return on equity of 119.11%. Analysts expect that Arcutis Biotherapeutics will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Arcutis Biotherapeutics

In related news, insider Patrick Burnett sold 2,819 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total transaction of $36,731.57. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 167,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,176,570.29. The trade was a 1.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Todd Franklin Watanabe sold 15,000 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.17, for a total value of $227,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 823,430 shares in the company, valued at $12,491,433.10. This represents a 1.79 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,848 shares of company stock worth $797,648 over the last ninety days. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arcutis Biotherapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 280,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,902,000 after buying an additional 3,409 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 126.5% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 290,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,053,000 after buying an additional 162,495 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 67.2% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 121,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after buying an additional 48,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 11,399,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,790,000 after buying an additional 677,627 shares during the last quarter.

About Arcutis Biotherapeutics

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

Featured Stories

