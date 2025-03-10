AstraZeneca’s (AZN) Buy Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca (LON:AZN – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on AZN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.81) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 7,542.80 ($97.50).
AstraZeneca (LSE/STO/Nasdaq: AZN) is a global, science-led biopharmaceutical company that focuses on the discovery, development and commercialisation of prescription medicines, primarily for the treatment of diseases in three therapy areas – Oncology, Cardiovascular, Renal & Metabolism, and Respiratory & Immunology.
