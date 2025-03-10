ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI) Shares Bought by Jones Financial Companies Lllp

Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Free Report) by 13.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in ATI were worth $582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mountaineer Partners Management LLC increased its stake in ATI by 4,401.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mountaineer Partners Management LLC now owns 9,410,891 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $629,683,000 after buying an additional 9,201,818 shares during the period. Forest Avenue Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of ATI during the third quarter valued at about $28,700,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of ATI by 177.7% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 451,982 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,242,000 after acquiring an additional 289,229 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of ATI in the third quarter worth about $18,928,000. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in ATI in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,103,000.

Shares of NYSE:ATI opened at $55.37 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.59. The company has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a PE ratio of 21.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.14. ATI Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.58 and a fifty-two week high of $68.92.

ATI ( NYSE:ATI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. ATI had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 8.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ATI Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on ATI. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of ATI from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of ATI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on ATI from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on ATI from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

In related news, SVP Tina Killough Busch sold 9,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.41, for a total value of $657,459.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,994 shares in the company, valued at $1,726,261.54. This represents a 27.58 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ATI Inc produces and sells specialty materials and complex components worldwide. It operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, metallic powder alloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

