ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Free Report) by 59.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,607 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 32,211 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ATI were worth $1,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ATI. Mountaineer Partners Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ATI by 4,401.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mountaineer Partners Management LLC now owns 9,410,891 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $629,683,000 after buying an additional 9,201,818 shares during the period. Forest Avenue Capital Management LP acquired a new position in ATI in the third quarter valued at $28,700,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in ATI by 177.7% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 451,982 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,242,000 after acquiring an additional 289,229 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in ATI during the third quarter valued at about $18,928,000. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in ATI during the fourth quarter worth about $8,103,000.

ATI Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of NYSE:ATI opened at $55.37 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.59. ATI Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.58 and a 52-week high of $68.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ATI ( NYSE:ATI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.19. ATI had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 21.16%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that ATI Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark lifted their price objective on ATI from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of ATI from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of ATI from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of ATI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

Insider Activity

In other ATI news, SVP Tina Killough Busch sold 9,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.41, for a total value of $657,459.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,726,261.54. This represents a 27.58 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

ATI Profile

ATI Inc produces and sells specialty materials and complex components worldwide. It operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, metallic powder alloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

