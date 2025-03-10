ATRenew (RERE) Projected to Post Earnings on Tuesday

ATRenew (NYSE:RERE – Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.07 per share and revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ATRenew Stock Performance

Shares of RERE opened at $3.37 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $820.63 million, a PE ratio of -67.29, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.08. ATRenew has a 1 year low of $1.15 and a 1 year high of $3.70.

About ATRenew

ATRenew Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates pre-owned consumer electronics transactions and services platform in the People's Republic of China. It primarily sells mobile phones, laptops, tablets, drones, digital cameras; and vintage bags, watches, liquor, gold, and various household goods through its online platforms and offline stores, as well as provides services to third-party merchants to sell the products through its platforms.

