AudioEye (AEYE) Projected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE – Get Free Report) will likely be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 12th. Analysts expect AudioEye to post earnings of $0.01 per share and revenue of $9.73 million for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of AEYE stock opened at $12.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.56 million, a P/E ratio of -46.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.11. AudioEye has a 52-week low of $7.88 and a 52-week high of $34.85.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AEYE shares. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on AudioEye from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of AudioEye in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.10.

AudioEye, Inc provides patented, internet content publication, distribution software, and related services to Internet and other media to people regardless of their device, location, or disabilities in the United States. Its software and services enable conversion of digital content into accessible formats and allows for real time distribution to end users on any Internet connected device.

