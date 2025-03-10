Austin Asset Management Co Inc Trims Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Austin Asset Management Co Inc cut its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 53.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 234,956 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 274,709 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for about 6.6% of Austin Asset Management Co Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Austin Asset Management Co Inc’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $31,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hoertkorn Richard Charles grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.0% during the third quarter. Hoertkorn Richard Charles now owns 3,490 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 8,612 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Smart Portfolios LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.7% during the third quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC now owns 2,805 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.5% during the third quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 15,363 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,866,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Boyer National Bank grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank now owns 2,403 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 66,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.40, for a total transaction of $9,027,118.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,351,572 shares in the company, valued at $453,802,848.80. The trade was a 1.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.26, for a total value of $131,260,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,671,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,763,402,713.60. This trade represents a 3.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,107,632 shares of company stock valued at $146,405,286. Corporate insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NVDA. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Truist Financial lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.69.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on NVDA

NVIDIA Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $112.69 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 4.10. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $75.61 and a twelve month high of $153.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.35, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.77.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. The business had revenue of $39.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.16 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 12th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.36%.

NVIDIA Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.