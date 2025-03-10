Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) Shares Bought by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM – Free Report) by 19.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,920 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,850 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Autohome were worth $932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. North of South Capital LLP boosted its stake in Autohome by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. North of South Capital LLP now owns 1,965,350 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $51,001,000 after acquiring an additional 274,974 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Autohome by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 254,139 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,595,000 after purchasing an additional 8,545 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Autohome by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,761 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Autohome by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 8,564 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Autohome by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 9,742 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,652 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.08% of the company’s stock.

Autohome Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:ATHM opened at $30.54 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 0.20. Autohome Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.89 and a fifty-two week high of $34.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.23.

Autohome ( NYSE:ATHM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The information services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $244.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.26 million. Autohome had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 23.02%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Autohome Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ATHM has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com cut Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Autohome to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.00.

Autohome Profile

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People’s Republic of China. The company delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers through its three websites, autohome.com.cn, che168.com, and ttpai.cn on PCs, mobile devices, mobile applications, and mini apps.

