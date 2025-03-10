Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 7,101 Shares of Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 303,432 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,101 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Blueprint Medicines were worth $26,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BPMC. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Blueprint Medicines during the third quarter worth $32,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 206.7% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 598 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the 4th quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,116 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter.

Blueprint Medicines Trading Down 1.6 %

BPMC opened at $87.12 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $99.38 and a 200-day moving average of $94.21. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a twelve month low of $80.68 and a twelve month high of $121.90. The stock has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of -80.67 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Blueprint Medicines ( NASDAQ:BPMC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.11). Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 77.49% and a negative net margin of 13.19%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -1.28 EPS for the current year.

BPMC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Blueprint Medicines currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.21.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Ariel Hurley sold 1,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.26, for a total value of $169,639.94. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,395,822.42. The trade was a 10.84 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Christina Rossi sold 2,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.91, for a total transaction of $218,099.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 69,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,654,523.53. The trade was a 3.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,427 shares of company stock worth $4,837,801. 4.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Blueprint Medicines Profile

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM, and other mast cell disorders.

