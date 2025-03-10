Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $22.85 Million Stake in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its position in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 224,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,811 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply were worth $22,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply in the third quarter valued at $1,441,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 272.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 122,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,547,000 after purchasing an additional 89,222 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC increased its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 10,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 2,383 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 16.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 356,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,849,000 after purchasing an additional 49,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 23.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 42,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,668,000 after purchasing an additional 7,924 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BECN opened at $111.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $113.67 and a 200-day moving average of $102.39. The company has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a PE ratio of 18.99 and a beta of 1.63. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a one year low of $77.54 and a one year high of $121.42.

Beacon Roofing Supply ( NASDAQ:BECN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a return on equity of 25.32% and a net margin of 3.86%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BECN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $119.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $103.00 price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $136.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $131.00 to $122.55 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Beacon Roofing Supply presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.95.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers in the United States and Canada. The company offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

