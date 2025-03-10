Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 55,918 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 23.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 184,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,918 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $23,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWP. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 29.7% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 15.0% during the third quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 16.1% during the third quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Bridges Investment Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 13.9% during the third quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWP stock opened at $121.54 on Monday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $101.12 and a 1 year high of $139.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.17. The company has a market cap of $16.68 billion, a PE ratio of 28.98 and a beta of 1.16.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

