Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) Shares Acquired by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Free Report) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,379,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,457 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Banner were worth $92,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BANR. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Banner by 287.1% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Banner in the 3rd quarter valued at $439,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Banner by 79.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,328,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,132,000 after acquiring an additional 588,591 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in Banner by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 92,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,521,000 after acquiring an additional 4,690 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Banner in the 3rd quarter valued at $623,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

Banner Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of BANR stock opened at $63.92 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $68.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.07. Banner Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.00 and a fifty-two week high of $78.05.

Banner Announces Dividend

Banner ( NASDAQ:BANR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.11. Banner had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 20.28%. Research analysts expect that Banner Co. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 4th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Banner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BANR shares. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Banner in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Banner from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on Banner from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.20.

About Banner

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

