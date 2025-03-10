Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Shares Purchased by Jones Financial Companies Lllp

Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) by 204.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,399 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,788 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Barrick Gold by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 483,613 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $9,630,000 after purchasing an additional 80,366 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC boosted its holdings in Barrick Gold by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 2,317,580 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $46,097,000 after purchasing an additional 413,012 shares in the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Barrick Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,711,000. Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in Barrick Gold by 330.5% in the 3rd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 99,240 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,974,000 after purchasing an additional 76,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crocodile Capital Partners GmbH boosted its holdings in Barrick Gold by 97.3% in the 4th quarter. Crocodile Capital Partners GmbH now owns 1,460,000 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $22,630,000 after purchasing an additional 720,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GOLD shares. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Barrick Gold from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Bank of America lowered Barrick Gold from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. CIBC lowered Barrick Gold from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Cibc World Mkts lowered Barrick Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on Barrick Gold from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Barrick Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.75.

Barrick Gold Price Performance

GOLD stock opened at $18.61 on Monday. Barrick Gold Corp has a 1 year low of $15.11 and a 1 year high of $21.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.12. The firm has a market cap of $32.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.13, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.58.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.46. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 16.59%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Barrick Gold Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is 32.52%.

Barrick Gold announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 12th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the gold and copper producer to purchase up to 3.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

