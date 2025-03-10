Barrington Research Cuts VerifyMe (NASDAQ:VRME) Price Target to $1.25

VerifyMe (NASDAQ:VRME – Free Report) had its price target cut by Barrington Research from $1.50 to $1.25 in a report published on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.
VerifyMe Price Performance
VerifyMe stock opened at $0.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.95 million, a P/E ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 0.34. VerifyMe has a one year low of $0.58 and a one year high of $5.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.29.
About VerifyMe
Recommended Stories
