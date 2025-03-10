Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) Shares Bought by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Free Report) by 66.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,882 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,145 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TECH. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Bio-Techne during the 3rd quarter worth about $89,724,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 2,040,840 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $147,002,000 after buying an additional 354,478 shares during the period. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Techne in the 3rd quarter valued at about $20,071,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 8,079.6% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 242,525 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,469,000 after buying an additional 239,560 shares during the period. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 4,392.8% in the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 123,013 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,861,000 after buying an additional 120,275 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Bio-Techne alerts:

Bio-Techne Price Performance

Shares of Bio-Techne stock opened at $64.37 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Bio-Techne Co. has a twelve month low of $58.98 and a twelve month high of $85.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $70.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.68. The firm has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a PE ratio of 65.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.30.

Bio-Techne Dividend Announcement

Bio-Techne ( NASDAQ:TECH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.03). Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 13.22%. Sell-side analysts predict that Bio-Techne Co. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TECH shares. Baird R W cut Bio-Techne from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Bio-Techne from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Bio-Techne from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup cut their price target on Bio-Techne from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Bio-Techne from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $88.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bio-Techne presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.14.

Check Out Our Latest Report on TECH

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bio-Techne news, CEO Kim Kelderman sold 13,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.29, for a total transaction of $1,035,067.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,014,619.16. The trade was a 25.56 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy E. Herr sold 1,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.96, for a total value of $122,685.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,336.96. This trade represents a 48.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Bio-Techne

(Free Report)

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Greater China, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TECH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Techne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Techne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.