biote (BTMD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

biote (NASDAQ:BTMD – Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.09 per share and revenue of $51.20 million for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

biote Stock Up 1.2 %

BTMD stock opened at $4.26 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $231.48 million, a PE ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.62. biote has a 52 week low of $4.03 and a 52 week high of $8.44.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Craig Hallum started coverage on biote in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company.

About biote

biote Corp. operates in practice-building business within the hormone optimization space. It trains physicians and nurse practitioners in hormone optimization using bioidentical hormone replacement pellet therapy in men and women experiencing hormonal imbalance. The company offers Biote Method, a comprehensive end-to-end practice building platform that provides Biote-certified practitioners with the components developed for practitioners in the hormone optimization space comprising Biote Method education, training, and certification services; practice management software that allows Biote-certified practitioners to order, track, and manage hormone optimization product inventory and other administrative requirements; inventory management software to monitor pellet inventory; and information regarding available hormone replacement therapy products, as well as digital and point-of-care marketing support.

