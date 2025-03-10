Brokerages Set Erasca, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERAS) Price Target at $5.70

Erasca, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERAS – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.42.
ERAS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Erasca in a research report on Friday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Erasca in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Erasca from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Erasca in a research report on Monday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company.
NASDAQ:ERAS opened at $1.53 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $432.57 million, a PE ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 1.22. Erasca has a fifty-two week low of $1.23 and a fifty-two week high of $3.45.
Erasca, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for patients with RAS/MAPK pathway-driven cancers. The company’s lead product is naporafenib which is in phase 1b trial for patients with RAS Q16X solid tumors and plans to initiate a pivotal Phase 3 trial for patients with NRASm melanoma.
