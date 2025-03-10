Brokerages Set National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) Target Price at $7.75

National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.70.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NCMI shares. StockNews.com lowered National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Barrington Research cut their price target on National CineMedia from $8.25 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. William Blair reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $7.50 price target on shares of National CineMedia in a research note on Friday. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $7.50 price target on shares of National CineMedia in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of National CineMedia in a research note on Friday.

In other National CineMedia news, EVP Maria Vg Woods sold 23,742 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.51, for a total value of $154,560.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 66,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,085.37. This represents a 26.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of National CineMedia by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 107,069 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 3,219 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of National CineMedia by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,749 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 4,084 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of National CineMedia by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 6,217 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of National CineMedia by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 476,468 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,164,000 after acquiring an additional 7,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of National CineMedia by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 728,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,840,000 after acquiring an additional 7,218 shares in the last quarter. 69.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NCMI opened at $5.22 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.80. National CineMedia has a fifty-two week low of $3.70 and a fifty-two week high of $7.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $495.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.88 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.46.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The business services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $86.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.77 million. National CineMedia had a negative return on equity of 2.61% and a negative net margin of 9.49%. As a group, analysts predict that National CineMedia will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates cinema advertising network in North America. It engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

