Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM) Shares Bought by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 66.4% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,965,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,896,000 after purchasing an additional 784,250 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the third quarter worth about $19,075,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 10.3% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,953,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $188,057,000 after acquiring an additional 370,383 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 5,331.6% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 351,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,032,000 after acquiring an additional 344,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 31.5% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,100,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,040,000 after acquiring an additional 263,532 shares during the period. 68.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BAM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $63.00 to $62.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.71.

Brookfield Asset Management Trading Down 3.1 %

BAM opened at $48.75 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.88. The stock has a market cap of $21.60 billion, a PE ratio of 36.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.50. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a 1 year low of $37.29 and a 1 year high of $62.61.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 54.47% and a return on equity of 81.16%. Equities analysts forecast that Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Asset Management Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.4375 dividend. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is 132.58%.

Brookfield Asset Management Profile

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a real estate investment firm specializing in alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the operates in the hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and sustainable solution sector. The company's infrastructure business engages in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure sectors.

