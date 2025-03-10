Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA) Shares Bought by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,595 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,707 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund were worth $1,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pathstone Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 55.4% during the third quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 847,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,612,000 after purchasing an additional 301,996 shares during the last quarter. Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,858,000. Drive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,145,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $479,000. Finally, Choreo LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 99,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after buying an additional 32,050 shares during the last quarter.

Get Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund alerts:

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of RA stock opened at $13.31 on Monday. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.17 and a twelve month high of $13.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.37 and a 200 day moving average of $13.41.

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Announces Dividend

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.118 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 10.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,281.82%.

(Free Report)

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in securities and other instruments of companies, which includes real estate securities, infrastructure securities, and natural resources securities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.