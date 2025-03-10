BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) Shares Acquired by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,281 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $1,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of BWX Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,054,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in BWX Technologies by 46.7% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,408,736 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $156,919,000 after purchasing an additional 448,467 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in BWX Technologies by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,754,567 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $190,721,000 after purchasing an additional 320,217 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in BWX Technologies by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,379,779 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $153,694,000 after purchasing an additional 228,413 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 29.1% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 746,145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,105,000 after buying an additional 168,077 shares during the last quarter. 94.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other BWX Technologies news, SVP Robert L. Duffy sold 6,000 shares of BWX Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.03, for a total transaction of $624,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $333,520.18. The trade was a 65.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Rex D. Geveden sold 45,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.40, for a total transaction of $4,900,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 218,218 shares in the company, valued at $23,436,613.20. This represents a 17.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 53,625 shares of company stock worth $5,734,145. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BWXT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Maxim Group raised their price target on BWX Technologies from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on BWX Technologies from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Bank of America upped their price target on BWX Technologies from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of BWX Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $148.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of BWX Technologies from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.50.

Shares of BWXT stock opened at $99.40 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $111.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a PE ratio of 32.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.70 and a 1-year high of $136.31.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $746.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $653.16 million. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 31.95%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. This is an increase from BWX Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 11th. BWX Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 32.57%.

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; fabrication activities; and supplies proprietary and sole-source valves, manifolds, and fittings to naval and commercial shipping customers.

