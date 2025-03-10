Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lowered its holdings in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Free Report) by 22.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,343 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Cactus were worth $1,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Cactus by 65.5% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 546,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,922,000 after purchasing an additional 216,543 shares during the period. VELA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cactus in the fourth quarter worth about $1,909,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cactus in the fourth quarter valued at about $811,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cactus during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,332,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Cactus by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 37,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

Cactus Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE WHD opened at $47.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 3.82. Cactus, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.94 and a 1 year high of $70.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.69. The firm has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.79, a PEG ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 2.05.

Cactus Announces Dividend

Cactus ( NYSE:WHD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.01). Cactus had a net margin of 16.57% and a return on equity of 20.24%. The business had revenue of $272.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.59 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cactus, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Barclays decreased their price target on Cactus from $61.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.00.

Cactus Company Profile

Cactus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and leases pressure control and spoolable pipes in the United States, Australia, Canada, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pressure Control and Spoolable Technologies. The Pressure Control segment designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellhead and pressure control equipment under the Cactus Wellhead brand name through service centers.

