Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC – Get Free Report) in a report released on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on CAC. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective (up from $50.00) on shares of Camden National in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Camden National from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th.

Camden National Price Performance

Shares of CAC opened at $41.47 on Friday. Camden National has a fifty-two week low of $28.62 and a fifty-two week high of $50.07. The company has a market capitalization of $604.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.14. Camden National had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 18.02%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Camden National will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aquatic Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Camden National in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Camden National in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Camden National by 18,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in shares of Camden National during the 4th quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Camden National during the 4th quarter worth $106,000. 77.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Camden National Company Profile

Camden National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Camden National Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services for consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers in Maine, New Hampshire, and Massachusetts. The company accepts checking, savings, time, and brokered deposits, as well as deposits with the certificate of deposit account registry system.

Further Reading

