Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Rating Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $127.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $129.00 to $128.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $129.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Camden Property Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.53.

Camden Property Trust Stock Down 0.4 %

Camden Property Trust stock opened at $121.38 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.56. Camden Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $94.75 and a fifty-two week high of $127.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.92, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.15.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 3.35%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Camden Property Trust will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 1,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.06, for a total transaction of $114,792.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 299,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,918,065.52. This represents a 0.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Heather J. Brunner sold 1,853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.50, for a total transaction of $212,168.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,206,486.50. This represents a 14.96 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,413 shares of company stock valued at $2,895,718. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 76.6% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 18,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,102,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. First American Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. First American Bank now owns 10,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,250 apartment homes across the United States.

