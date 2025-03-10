Canfor Co. (TSE:CFP) Receives C$20.33 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Canfor Co. (TSE:CFP – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$20.33.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CFP. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Canfor from C$21.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Canfor from C$28.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Canfor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Canfor from C$21.00 to C$19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Canfor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th.

Shares of TSE:CFP opened at C$14.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.94, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$15.11 and a 200 day moving average price of C$15.86. Canfor has a fifty-two week low of C$13.53 and a fifty-two week high of C$18.38. The firm has a market cap of C$1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 2.08.

Canfor Corporation operates as an integrated forest products company in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Lumber, and Pulp and Paper. The company manufactures and sells softwood lumber, remanufactured lumber products, engineered wood, and other lumber-related products, as well as wood chips and pellets; and generates green energy.

