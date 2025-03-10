Cantor Fitzgerald Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Stock Price

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Cantor Fitzgerald from $95.00 to $65.00 in a research report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has an overweight rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Western Digital in a report on Monday, February 10th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $90.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Western Digital from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group increased their target price on Western Digital from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Western Digital in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Western Digital presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.47.

WDC opened at $41.70 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Western Digital has a twelve month low of $39.58 and a twelve month high of $61.16. The stock has a market cap of $14.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.42.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.91 by ($0.36). Western Digital had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 15.68%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Western Digital will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Western Digital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $352,572,000. AMF Tjanstepension AB bought a new position in shares of Western Digital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $94,181,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Western Digital by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,459,767 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,531,876,000 after buying an additional 1,439,149 shares during the period. Freestone Grove Partners LP bought a new stake in Western Digital during the 4th quarter valued at $68,950,000. Finally, Atalan Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in Western Digital during the 4th quarter valued at $62,612,000. 92.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

