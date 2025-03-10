Cetera Trust Company N.A Trims Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Cetera Trust Company N.A decreased its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,022 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 65 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 3.8% of Cetera Trust Company N.A’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Cetera Trust Company N.A’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $5,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Park Place Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 17,060 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,191,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 29,987 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $12,639,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 393,473 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $165,849,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 54.5% during the fourth quarter. LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc. boosted its position in Microsoft by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc. now owns 10,839 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,569,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $393.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.92. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $381.00 and a 52 week high of $468.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $416.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $421.85.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.08. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.43% and a return on equity of 33.36%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.93 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 13.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $550.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $509.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Microsoft from $515.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $509.54.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

