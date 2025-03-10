Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 26,925 Shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,221,325 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after buying an additional 26,925 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $103,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PFGC. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Performance Food Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Performance Food Group by 203.0% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 409 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in Performance Food Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Performance Food Group by 64.6% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 540 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 704 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Performance Food Group

In other news, insider Craig Howard Hoskins sold 20,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.60, for a total value of $1,733,961.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 172,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,582,671.20. This represents a 10.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PFGC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $103.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Melius Research upgraded shares of Performance Food Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Melius started coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.73.

Performance Food Group Trading Down 1.2 %

PFGC stock opened at $77.80 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Performance Food Group has a twelve month low of $61.60 and a twelve month high of $92.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.06.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The food distribution company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.06). Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 0.64%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Performance Food Group will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

About Performance Food Group

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

See Also

