Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 4,084 Shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Free Report) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,102,015 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,084 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Fluor were worth $103,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Fluor by 2,509.5% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 548 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fluor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fluor by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 955 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Fluor by 244.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,327 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fluor by 826.2% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,556 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares during the period. 88.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FLR. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Fluor from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Fluor from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Fluor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Fluor from $58.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Baird R W lowered shares of Fluor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fluor currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.71.

FLR opened at $36.16 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.97, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.73. Fluor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.10 and a fifty-two week high of $60.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.83 and a 200 day moving average of $49.24.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion. Fluor had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 15.14%. On average, research analysts expect that Fluor Co. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. The company operates through Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other segments. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

