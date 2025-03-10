Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,155,686 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 255,632 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $88,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COLD. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 40.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,261,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,901,000 after buying an additional 3,844,603 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 78.5% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 2,522,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,975,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109,528 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 2.6% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,887,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,367,000 after acquiring an additional 47,795 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Americold Realty Trust by 4.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,272,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,961,000 after buying an additional 48,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Americold Realty Trust by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,226,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,237,000 after buying an additional 29,580 shares in the last quarter. 98.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:COLD opened at $22.67 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.31. The firm has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of -66.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.57. Americold Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.41 and a 12-month high of $30.45.

Americold Realty Trust ( NYSE:COLD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $666.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $684.03 million. Americold Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 3.54% and a negative return on equity of 2.70%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Americold Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -258.82%.

COLD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.17.

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within the firm’s real estate portfolio.

