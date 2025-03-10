Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Boosts Position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 552,975 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,753 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $102,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International during the third quarter valued at $601,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 21.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 482,745 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $95,086,000 after buying an additional 85,759 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 2.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,130,279 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $419,601,000 after buying an additional 41,421 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 3.4% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 111,995 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $22,060,000 after buying an additional 3,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 7.6% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 46,018 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,064,000 after buying an additional 3,268 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Charles River Laboratories International

In other news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 4,400 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.50, for a total value of $715,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,252,112.50. The trade was a 18.02 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Birgit Girshick bought 1,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $164.63 per share, with a total value of $249,249.82. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 55,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,064,198.54. This trade represents a 2.83 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International Price Performance

Shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock opened at $176.20 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $169.15 and a 200 day moving average of $185.63. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $150.79 and a 12 month high of $274.77. The firm has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a PE ratio of 1,174.68, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The medical research company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.16. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 0.52%. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $983.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 9.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on CRL. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $185.00 price target (down previously from $250.00) on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Barclays reduced their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $205.00 to $166.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Redburn Atlantic raised Charles River Laboratories International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $188.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $198.36.

About Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

