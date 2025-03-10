Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Boosts Position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,239,584 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 136,599 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $89,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CAG. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Grove Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 65.4% during the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 83.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

Conagra Brands Trading Up 4.9 %

Shares of CAG opened at $27.25 on Monday. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.06 and a 52-week high of $33.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.19. The stock has a market cap of $13.00 billion, a PE ratio of 26.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.18.

Conagra Brands Dividend Announcement

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 27th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 27th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.14%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 137.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CAG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Friday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $33.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Conagra Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.33.

View Our Latest Report on Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands Profile

(Free Report)

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.