Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,725,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 73,926 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 1.70% of Kite Realty Group Trust worth $94,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EMC Capital Management boosted its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 9,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 18,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 0.5% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 96,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,554,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 129,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,255,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. 90.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kite Realty Group Trust alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on KRG. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target (down previously from $33.00) on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.13.

Kite Realty Group Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KRG opened at $22.45 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.22. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 52-week low of $19.64 and a 52-week high of $28.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,122.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.30.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.45. Kite Realty Group Trust had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 0.12%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Kite Realty Group Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 9th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.81%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s payout ratio is currently 5,400.00%.

About Kite Realty Group Trust

(Free Report)

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in Indianapolis, IN that is one of the largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers and mixed-use assets. The Company’s primarily grocery-anchored portfolio is located in high-growth Sun Belt and select strategic gateway markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.