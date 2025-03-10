Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,313,617 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 167,780 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $97,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in SoFi Technologies during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 727.1% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,905 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 442.0% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 8,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 7,222 shares in the last quarter. 38.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SoFi Technologies alerts:

Insider Transactions at SoFi Technologies

In other news, EVP Kelli Keough sold 8,914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.59, for a total value of $138,969.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 187,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,926,632.75. This represents a 4.53 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bashir Ruzwana sold 52,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total transaction of $833,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $415,510.74. The trade was a 66.72 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 144,004 shares of company stock valued at $2,292,100. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

SoFi Technologies Price Performance

SoFi Technologies stock opened at $12.59 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $13.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.18. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.01 and a 1 year high of $18.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.74.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. SoFi Technologies had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 3.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on SOFI shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $12.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $9.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SoFi Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on SoFi Technologies

SoFi Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SoFi Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoFi Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.