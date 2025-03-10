Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 2,204 Shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,922 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,204 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.45% of Markel Group worth $99,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in Markel Group during the third quarter worth about $31,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Markel Group during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Markel Group during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Markel Group during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Markel Group during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MKL opened at $1,895.12 on Monday. Markel Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,417.65 and a 52 week high of $2,063.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,826.91 and a 200-day moving average of $1,700.86.

Markel Group ( NYSE:MKL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $20.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $20.66 by ($0.15). Markel Group had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 7.55%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Markel Group Inc. will post 96.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MKL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Markel Group from $1,750.00 to $2,025.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $1,986.00 to $1,836.00 in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,685.17.

In other Markel Group news, Director Steven A. Markel sold 800 shares of Markel Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,856.80, for a total transaction of $1,485,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 64,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,446,902.40. This trade represents a 1.22 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner bought 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2,008.01 per share, for a total transaction of $200,801.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,282,049.45. This represents a 0.20 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,034 shares of company stock worth $3,778,952 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

