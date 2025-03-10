Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 28,899 Shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,200,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 28,899 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 1.86% of Kilroy Realty worth $89,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 44.9% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 10,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 3,169 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 12,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,404,000. 94.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Insider Activity
In other Kilroy Realty news, CEO Angela M. Aman bought 2,797 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.45 per share, for a total transaction of $99,153.65. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,153.65. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.49% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Kilroy Realty Stock Performance
Shares of KRC opened at $33.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.21. Kilroy Realty Co. has a one year low of $30.71 and a one year high of $43.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 18.85 and a beta of 1.02.
Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.17. Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 18.58% and a return on equity of 3.75%. On average, analysts anticipate that Kilroy Realty Co. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Kilroy Realty Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.47%. Kilroy Realty’s payout ratio is 122.03%.
Kilroy Realty Profile
Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, Kilroy) is a leading U.S. landlord and developer, with operations in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, Greater Seattle and Austin. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.
