Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 39,089 Shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 462,962 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,089 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Carvana were worth $94,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carvana in the third quarter worth about $377,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in shares of Carvana in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Carvana in the third quarter worth about $228,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carvana in the third quarter worth about $784,000. Finally, Colonial River Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carvana in the third quarter worth about $786,000. Institutional investors own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CVNA shares. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Carvana in a report on Thursday, February 20th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of Carvana in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 target price on shares of Carvana in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Carvana from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on Carvana from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.94.

Insider Activity at Carvana

In other Carvana news, insider Paul W. Breaux sold 1,362 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.08, for a total transaction of $367,848.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 153,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,387,059.20. The trade was a 0.88 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 28,422 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.85, for a total value of $8,209,694.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 219,962 shares in the company, valued at $63,536,023.70. The trade was a 11.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 119,629 shares of company stock valued at $30,866,419 in the last 90 days. 17.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Carvana Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of CVNA opened at $188.19 on Monday. Carvana Co. has a 52-week low of $67.61 and a 52-week high of $292.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $231.41 and its 200-day moving average is $213.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 3.64. The firm has a market cap of $40.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.86 and a beta of 3.56.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.27. Carvana had a return on equity of 36.59% and a net margin of 1.54%. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Carvana Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carvana Profile

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

